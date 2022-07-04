NewsIndia
BSE ODISHA 10TH BOARD EXAM RESULT 2022

BSE Odisha Class 10th 2022 Result DATE confirmed: BSE Matric result on July 6 at bseodisha.ac.in, check time and more details here

The BSE Odisha Result 2022 for Class 10 is now confirmed to be released on July 6, 2022 at the official website bseodisha.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

BSE Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha Result 2022 date has been released. The School and Mass Education Department Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash on Monday (July 4) shared the result date for the Odisha 10th Result 2022. The BSE Odisha Result 2022 for Class 10 is now confirmed to be released on July 6, 2022 at the official website bseodisha.ac.in. Dash has announced that the BSE Odisha Result 2022  will be announced on Wednesday (July 6) however the timings for the same has not been released and will be communicated soon. Earlier,  BSE Odisha Result 2022 expected in the last week of June.

BSE Class 10th result 2022: Other websites to check scorecards

bseodisha.ac.in
orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Class 10th Results: Here’s how to check your BSE Odisha Result

Once released, students can check their BSE Class 10th Results following the steps given below

  • Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in
  • Find and click on the BSE 10th result link
  • Insert the required login credentials
  • Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022
  • Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Over 5 lakh students appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th Exams 2022 that were conducted from April 29 to May 7, 2022 for Class 10 students in the state in over 3000 centres. Despite enrolling, over 43000 students did not take the matric examination. 

