BSE Odisha 10th results 2020

BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2020: Result date and time likely to be announced today; check details

The Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the date and time of  Class 10 matriculation examination result 2020 on July 27. The result will be released on BSE Odisha's official website bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2020: Result date and time likely to be announced today; check details

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the date and time of  Class 10 matriculation examination result 2020 on July 27. The result will be released on BSE Odisha's official website bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

BSE president Ramashis Hazra had earlier said the board is most likely to announce the result by the end of July. 

A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared in class 10 Odisha BSE board examinations this year. The exams had ended on March 2 this year. 

Though the examination was not affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed, he said. The evaluation of the answer sheets of was stopped midway as Odisha announced lockdown to stop the spread the COVID-19 virus.

In 2019, around 6 lakh students appeared for the Odisha BSE exams. The overall passing percentage in Odisha 10th result was 70.78%.

 

 

 

