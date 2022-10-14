BSEB Bihar ITI 2022: Hindi and English language result DECLARED at secondary.biharboardonline.com- Direct link to check here

BSEB Bihar ITI 2022: BSEB ITI Language Exam Result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released the Industrial Training Higher Secondary, ITI result on secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students should make sure to review the most recent exam schedule for the current academic year so that they can plan appropriately for the final exam. The schedule for the exams has not yet been made public. It is expected to be released next month, going by the patterns.

BSEB ITI Language Exam Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, they should click on the ITI Language Exam Result 2022 link

Candidates will then have to enter their roll code or roll number and submit

Post submitting, the ITI Language Exam Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Go through it, download the same

Take its printout for future reference

Candidates can get in touch with the institution's head if there are any problems with the results. They have the right to use the internet portal to correct mistakes. The result link is not loading properly for some students. They are therefore urged to periodically update the official internet page. If candidates need information about the exam, they can also consult the official website.