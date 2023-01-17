BSEB Class 12 admit card 2023 RELEASED at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Direct link to download here

BSEB Admit Card 2023: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB Admit Card 2023 for the Intermediate exams has been released today, January 17, 2023.Students who are scheduled to take the Bihar Board Inter Exams in 2023 can now download their BSEB Inter Admit Card from the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and inter23.biharboardonline.com. According to the official date sheet released by Bihar Board, the BSEB 12th Board Exams will begin on February 1, 2023. The Bihar Board 12th Examinations will take place from February 1 to 11, 2023. The admission card for the same is now accessible. Candidates must remember to print their admission card. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall unless they have their BSEB Admit Card.

BSEB Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided to download BSEB 12th Admit Card

Enter your exam roll number, date of birth and other details asked for

Your BSEB Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

The BSEB will also hold Class 10 exams from February 14 to 22, 2023.