BSEB Class 12 admit card 2023 RELEASED at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Direct link to download here

Bihar Class 12th Admit Card 2023:  Students scheduled to appear for the Bihar Board Inter Exams 2023 can now download their BSEB Inter Admit Card from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, scroll down for more deatils.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BSEB Admit Card 2023: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB Admit Card 2023 for the Intermediate exams has been released today, January 17, 2023.Students who are scheduled to take the Bihar Board Inter Exams in 2023 can now download their BSEB Inter Admit Card from the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and inter23.biharboardonline.com. According to the official date sheet released by Bihar Board, the BSEB 12th Board Exams will begin on February 1, 2023. The Bihar Board 12th Examinations will take place from February 1 to 11, 2023. The admission card for the same is now accessible. Candidates must remember to print their admission card. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall unless they have their BSEB Admit Card.

BSEB Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

  • Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided to download BSEB 12th Admit Card
  • Enter your exam roll number, date of birth and other details asked for
  • Your BSEB Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

BSEB Admit Card 2023; direct link to download here

The BSEB will also hold Class 10 exams from February 14 to 22, 2023.

