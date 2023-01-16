BSEB Class 12 admit card to be OUT soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Check Steps to download here

BSEB Board Exams 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will issue the Bihar Board class 12 admit card for 2022-23 annual examination soon. The school administrators will be able to get the BSEB 12th admit card 2023 from the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, using their log in ID and password. The BSEB senior secondary (class 12) board exams 2023 will be held between February 1 and February 11, 2023 for the science, arts, and commerce streams. Bihar Board class 12 admission cards can be obtained through the students' respective schools. The student's name, father's name, mother's name, photograph, roll number, topics, exam dates, exam centre address, and other information will be included on the BSEB class 12 admit card.

BSEB Class 12 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or http://seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Find and click on the link that reads ‘Bihar Board 12th admit card 2023’ on the homepage.

On the next window, enter the login credentials in the given fields.

BSEB class 12 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Take a print of Bihar board admit card 2023 for class 12 for future reference.

Meanwhile, the BSEB Class 12 practical exams 2023 are being held at selected venues across the state from January 10 to January 20, 2023. The BSEB had previously stated that the Bihar board inter 2023 results would be released in March-April 2023. The Bihar 12th compartment exam will take place in April-May 2023.