BSEB 2022

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Admission 2022: Last day to apply for admit card correction TODAY on secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Admission 2022: BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 last date for making corrections in the admit card is today, August 31, 2022 as mentioned on the website, secondary.biharboardonline.com, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

BSEB Admission 2022: The Bihar School of Education Board, BSEB, is conducting the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 Exam in the month of October 2022. The Board has already released the third dummy admit card available on its official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The admission card correction date is today, August 31, 2022, thus candidates who have registered for the exam must download the admit card as soon as possible. To access the admit card, go to the official website, click the link, and then complete the necessary information.

Candidates have the chance to make changes to their admit card through the Board. If necessary, the candidates can make corrections to their admit cards. You must complete it as soon as possible to avoid more problems and inconsistencies on the day of your exam. ALSO READ: CGBSE 2022 last date TODAY for Class 9 to 12 registrations on cgbse.nic.in- Check latest updates here

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Admission 2022: Here’s how to download admit card

  • Visit the website of BSEB - secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • Then click on View/Apply Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Test 2022-23
  • Then click on print admit card
  • If needed, do the corrections on the admit card
  • Submit and download

BSEB Admission 2022; direct link here

As mentioned on the website, savsecondary.biharboardonline.com, the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 Prelims Exam will be held on October 20, 2022, in the afternoon, from 1 pm to 3 pm. Candidates should be aware that this is only a rough timeline. The Mains Exam will be held on December 22, 2022, from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, according to the website.




 

 

 
 
 

