BSEB STET 2019 admit card for re-examination released: Check how to download

The admit cards have been issued on the official website of STET which is bsebstet2019.in and candidates can also visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to download the admit cards.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday released the admit card for the re-examination of the Secondary Teachers' Eligibility Test (Bihar STET) 2019. The admit cards have been issued on the official website of STET which is bsebstet2019.in and candidates can also visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to download the admit cards.

The BSEB will conduct the re-examination of STET 2019 from September 9-21 across several districts of Bihar. The centres are in Patna, Bhojpur, Nalanda, Gaya, Chhapra, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Aurangabad, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Bhagalpur and Purnea.

The STET 2019 re-examination will be conducted in three shifts from 8 am to 10.30 am, 12 pm to 2.30 pm and 4 pm to 6:30 pm. The reporting time is one hour before the examination starts and the gate will close half an hour ahead of the exam. Both the Paper I and Paper II will be for 2.30 hours.

Here is how to download BSEB STET 2019 admit card:

1) Visit bsebstet2019.in, the official website

2) Click on the link of the admit card 

3) Type in the registration ID and other login credentials

4) The admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Download it and take out a print

The Bihar STET examination was held on January 28, 2020, in which 2.47 lakh candidates appeared. The exam was cancelled in May after an investigation revealed large scale irregularities and malpractice. The exam, which is conducted to recruit teachers in secondary and higher secondary levels, was held in 2020 after a long gap of eight years.

