/BSF apprehends suspected Pakistani intruder along border in Jammu

A suspected Pakistani intruder was apprehended along the international border in J&K’s Jammu district, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Thursday.
Troopers of the 44th Battalion apprehended the individual in the area of Border Out Post (BOP) Sohan in the Kanachak sector of the international border, a BSF spokesperson said.
The apprehended person has been identified as Nazir Sadhir, son of Mohammad Nazir and a resident of Luni village in Sialkot district of Pakistan.
Following the apprehension, the individual was taken into BSF custody.
The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) also reached the spot and took stock of the situation.
The BSF is questioning the apprehended person to ascertain his details and the circumstances and purpose of his entry, and other relevant details.
The BSF guards the international border in Jammu, Sambam and Kathua districts of J&K, and is tasked with checking infiltration, cross-border smuggling and drone activity initiated from across the border.
Drones are used by terror handlers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to drop payloads of arms, ammunition, cash and drugs.
These consignments are picked up by overground workers (OGWs) of terror outfits and then passed on to the terrorists to sustain terrorism in J&K. BSF is using hi-tech anti-drone technology to deal with the menace of drones along the international border.'
J&K has a 241-km-long international border and 740-km-long line of control (LoC). The LoC is situated in the Baramulla, Bandipora, and Kupwara districts of the Valley and in Poonch, Rajouri and partly in Jammu district of the Jammu division.
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