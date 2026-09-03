Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /BSF apprehends suspected Pakistani intruder along border in Jammu

BSF apprehends suspected Pakistani intruder along border in Jammu

The BSF is questioning the apprehended person to ascertain his details and the circumstances and purpose of his entry, and other relevant details.

Published: Sep 03, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
BSF apprehends suspected Pakistani intruder along border in Jammu
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sri Lanka braces for USD 20 million loss after Women's Champions Trophy shift to India: Report
2
3
4
5