BSF Arrests Smuggler With 20 Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 2.82 Crore In West Bengal

Troops of the 32 Battalion of the South Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force, deployed at the Horandipur Border Outpost on the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal, achieved a significant success by apprehending an Indian smuggler red-handed.

Based on precise and reliable intelligence, the troops recovered 20 gold biscuits weighing a total of 2332.66 grams. The estimated value of the seized gold is approximately Rs 2.82 crore.

On the night of October 11, the troops of the 32 Battalion deployed at Horandipur BOP received credible intelligence from confidential sources that a person from Muslimpara village near the India-Bangladesh border was planning to smuggle illegal gold brought from Bangladesh through the Horandipur area.

Upon receiving the information, the jawans on duty were put on extra alert and a special ambush was laid at the suspected location to catch the smuggler red-handed. At around 6 a.m., the ambush party noticed a suspicious individual moving cautiously behind a dense bamboo grove.

The person was immediately surrounded and apprehended. Upon searching him, a plastic packet was recovered, which, when opened, was found to contain 20 gold biscuits. The smuggler was taken into custody on the spot and brought to the Horandipur BOP for further questioning.

The seized gold biscuits and the arrested smuggler have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action.