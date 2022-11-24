BSF Constable Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at rectt.bsf.gov.in- Direct link to download here

BSF Constable Admit Card 2022: BSF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2022 is released. The BSF Tradesman admit card 2022 can be viewed and downloaded from the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in, by candidates who will be taking the exam. To use the BSF recruitment portal, candidates must provide their registration information, including their EMail ID and password. The BSF Tradesman Phase 2 recruitment exam will be held on December 4, 2022. Candidates who passed Phase 1 of the exam are expected to download their admit cards and show up for the exam according to the time slot specified on the card.

BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--rectt.bsf.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the recruitment link

Now, click on the candidate's login option

A new login page would open

Key in your Email ID and password

Submit details and access the recruitment portal

Check your BSF tradesman admit card link and download the same

Take a printout for future references

The written exam for the BSF tradesman recruitment will be conducted offline. The exam will consist of 100 questions, each worth 100 marks, with 25 questions in each part. The exam will last for two hours, or 120 minutes.