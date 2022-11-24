topStoriesenglish
BSF Constable Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at rectt.bsf.gov.in- Direct link to download here

BSF Constable Admit Card 2022: Candidates who are going to appear for the exam, can check and download the BSF Tradesman admit card 2022 from the official website, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

BSF Constable Admit Card 2022: BSF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2022 is released. The BSF Tradesman admit card 2022 can be viewed and downloaded from the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in, by candidates who will be taking the exam. To use the BSF recruitment portal, candidates must provide their registration information, including their EMail ID and password. The BSF Tradesman Phase 2 recruitment exam will be held on December 4, 2022. Candidates who passed Phase 1 of the exam are expected to download their admit cards and show up for the exam according to the time slot specified on the card.

BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Go to the official website--rectt.bsf.gov.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the recruitment link
  • Now, click on the candidate's login option
  • A new login page would open
  • Key in your Email ID and password
  • Submit details and access the recruitment portal
  • Check your BSF tradesman admit card link and download the same
  • Take a printout for future references

BSF Constable Admit Card 2022; direct link here

The written exam for the BSF tradesman recruitment will be conducted offline. The exam will consist of 100 questions, each worth 100 marks, with 25 questions in each part. The exam will last for two hours, or 120 minutes.

