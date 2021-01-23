हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

BSF

BSF detects another tunnel along Indo-Pakistan border in J&K, second in 10 days

A secret tunnel was detected during an anti-tunneling operation in the border outpost of Hiranagar sector in J&K. The tunnel was constructed along the International Border (IB) to facilitate infiltration of terrorists. This is the second underground tunnel detected in Hiranagar sector in the past 10 days.

BSF detects another tunnel along Indo-Pakistan border in J&amp;K, second in 10 days
File photo

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday (January 23, 2021) detected yet another underground tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

A spokesperson of the border force said, that the tunnel was constructed by Pakistan along the International Border (IB) to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into the J&K region.

The tunnel was discovered during an anti-tunneling operation at the border outpost in Pansar area of Hiranagar sector.

In a press statement the BSF said, "On specific intelligence inputs BSF detects another tunnel in the area of Pansar, Jammu in the series of anti tunneling drive in the wee hours of today (Saturday). The tunnel has been detected between BP number 14 and 15 . Pakistan BOPs are Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-de-kothe (Distt Sakargarh). The tunnel is approx 150 Mtrs long and 30 Ft deep." 

The statement further said that in June 2020 the BSF had shot down a Pakistani Hexacopter in the same area carrying load of weapons and ammunition. The BSF troops had also foiled an infiltration bid in the same area in November 2019 wherein BSF troops had fired upon the party trying to infiltrate into India.

Notably, during the past 10 days, two underground tunnels have been detected by BSF personnel in Hiranagar sector.

While this is the fourth along the Pakistan border in the Samba, Hiranagar and Kathua areas of Jammu and Kashmir in the past six months. The tenth tunnel in the past decade.

The area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSFJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

India, China to hold 9th round of talks tomorrow to resolve Ladakh standoff

  • 1,06,39,684Confirmed
  • 1,53,184Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT28M38S

PM: Assam is moving forward on the path of 'peace and progress'