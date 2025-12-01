BSF Foils Four Infiltration Attempts; Kills Eight Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir: BSF IG Ashok Yadav

Reaffirming a strong response to Pakistan’s “misadventures,” Inspector General of BSF (Kashmir Frontier) Ashok Yadav said that the forces remain fully alert along the Line of Control, even as new infiltration routes and narco-terror activities continue to pose significant challenges. Sharing details of the year-long operations by the BSF in the Kashmir frontier, Yadav said, “We foiled four infiltration bids this year involving 13 infiltrators, of whom eight were neutralized by the Army and five were pushed back.”

He added that “Operation Sindoor will continue if there are any misadventures from Pakistan. We are fully prepared to give a befitting response to any attempt from across the border.”

Highlighting operational achievements, Yadav noted, “The most remarkable accomplishment during 2025–26 has been Operation Sindoor. Its first phase was carried out from 6th to 10th May 2025. BSF units, along with the Indian Army, effectively executed fire assaults on Pakistani posts and terrorist launching pads along the LoC, showcasing a strong, accurate, and professional response.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to Yadav, infiltration tactics have evolved, with terrorists attempting entry through new routes. However, close coordination between the BSF and Army, supported by a strong intelligence network, has enabled timely action against such threats.

He further stated, “Across the border, there are still around 69 active launching pads along the LoC, where approximately 100–120 terrorists are waiting to infiltrate. We are also closely monitoring multiple terrorist training camps.”

The IG BSF expressed concern over rising narco-terrorism, calling it “a major internal threat aimed at pushing drugs into Kashmir to both fund terror and target local youth.” He added that several launching pads have been shifted deeper into Pakistani territory after sustained Indian strikes.

When asked about operations driven purely by BSF intelligence, Yadav said the force continues to contribute “a significant number” of actionable inputs resulting in successful counter-terror operations and recoveries of war-like stores.

Commenting on the emergence of “white-collar” terror modules involving radicalized, educated youth with no prior background, he called it a growing challenge, “All security and intelligence agencies are jointly working to detect silent recruitment and dismantle such networks.”

Yadav also informed that the BSF has 13 companies deployed in the hinterland to support the J&K Police in counter-terror operations and in monitoring radicalization hotspots.

On drone activity, he said drones have been observed across the LoC primarily for surveillance, though there have been no border violations recently.

The BSF’s Kashmir Frontier secures 343 km of the LoC, safeguards vital installations, and works closely with the Army, J&K Police, other security agencies, and local communities.

Reiterating BSF’s resolve, IG Yadav said, “We are always here to serve the people of Kashmir. Their safety and well-being remain our top priority.”