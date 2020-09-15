BSF foils infiltration bid by five terrorists on international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled an infiltration bid by five terrorists from the Pakistan side in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on the intervening night of September 14-15.

As per the reports, the movement of a group of five terrorists was noticed in Pakistan side of International Boundary of Samba sector which was tracked by the BSF troops.

"At about 0030 hours, the group of heavily armed five terrorists were seen by BSF troops close to International Boundary on Pakistan side where they reached taking advantage of undulating ground and thick wild growth," said the BSF.

"Terrorists then took refuge in a depression having dense wild growth. All nearby BSF duty point was reportedly also alerted and the personnel challenged them to stop on which they fired on BSF party with a heavy volume of fire," added the BSF.

The troops in self-defence fired on the infiltrating ANEs with coordinated effective fire and foiled a possible infiltration bid attempt of armed terrorists from Pakistan side helped by Pak Rangers.

The area was illuminated by the help of Para bomb and the BSF troops saw fleeing terrorists towards Pakistan.

The area was searched but nothing was recovered as terrorists could not cross the international border.

According to an official statement, a strong protest note is being lodged with Pakistan Rangers for their assistance in facilitating terrorists in infiltrating towards the Indian side.