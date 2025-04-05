BSF In Action: Pakistan Intruder Shot Dead Along International Border In Jammu

Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday foiled an infiltration attempt along the International Border in Jammu shooting down a Pakistani intruder, a BSF spokesperson said on Saturday. The intruder was neutralised in the border outpost Abdulian in the R S Pura sector, official sources told news agency PTI.

"On the intervening night of April 4 and 5, the alert BSF troops saw a suspicious movement in the Jammu border area and an intruder was seen crossing the IB," the spokesperson of the BSF said, as quoted by the news agency. He said the intruder was challenged by the troops but he paid no heed and kept on moving.

"The BSF troops, sensing threat, neutralised the intruder. The identity and motive of the intruder is being ascertained," he said. The BSF spokesperson said a strong protest is being lodged with Pakistani counterpart. The BSF informed police, which shifted the body from the scene for postmortem and other legal formalities, the sources said.

(With PTI Inputs)