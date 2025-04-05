Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2881968https://zeenews.india.com/india/bsf-in-action-pakistan-intruder-shot-dead-along-international-border-in-jammu-2881968.html
NewsIndia
BSF

BSF In Action: Pakistan Intruder Shot Dead Along International Border In Jammu

The intruder was neutralised in the border outpost Abdulian in the R S Pura sector, official sources told news agency PTI.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2025, 08:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BSF In Action: Pakistan Intruder Shot Dead Along International Border In Jammu Representational Image. (ANI)

Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday foiled an infiltration attempt along the International Border in Jammu shooting down a Pakistani intruder, a BSF spokesperson said on Saturday. The intruder was neutralised in the border outpost Abdulian in the R S Pura sector, official sources told news agency PTI.

"On the intervening night of April 4 and 5, the alert BSF troops saw a suspicious movement in the Jammu border area and an intruder was seen crossing the IB," the spokesperson of the BSF said, as quoted by the news agency. He said the intruder was challenged by the troops but he paid no heed and kept on moving.

"The BSF troops, sensing threat, neutralised the intruder. The identity and motive of the intruder is being ascertained," he said. The BSF spokesperson said a strong protest is being lodged with Pakistani counterpart. The BSF informed police, which shifted the body from the scene for postmortem and other legal formalities, the sources said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK