BSF Launches Operation ‘Sard Tufaan’ To Thwart Infiltration Along LoC

The Border Security Force (BSF) has launched Operation ‘Sard Tufaan’ to counter infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) following specific intelligence inputs.

The BSF has doubled troop deployment and intensified patrolling, supported by advanced technology and modern weaponry, to counter infiltration attempts in conditions of reduced visibility and heavy snowfall.

The Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on maximum alert after credible intelligence inputs indicated that terror groups, primarily Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF), are planning to exploit snow-clad forests and dense winter fog to push terrorists across during the New Year period. Keeping these inputs in view, the BSF and the Indian Army have heightened security along the LoC.

Snow-covered dense forests and rugged mountain terrain, often affected by snowstorms, avalanches and sub-zero temperatures touching minus 20 degrees Celsius, are being guarded through intensified manual patrolling and round-the-clock surveillance by BSF personnel, popularly known as “snow warriors”.

The BSF has named this winter exercise Operation ‘Sard Tufaan’, which involves the deployment of additional personnel and advanced surveillance systems to counter terror activities in low-visibility conditions and heavy snow accumulation. A high alert has been maintained across sensitive sectors including Gulmarg, Gurez, Uri, Karnah, Tangdhar and parts of the Jammu region. Troops are using thermal imagers, night-vision devices, smart fencing and enhanced drone surveillance to monitor vulnerable gaps along the border.

Fresh intelligence inputs suggest that around 68–69 launchpads are active across the LoC, with nearly 110–120 terrorists currently stationed there, waiting for opportunities to infiltrate.

Security forces have also strengthened their presence on high ridges and mountain passes that usually become inaccessible after heavy snowfall. In these areas, frequent patrols are being conducted as the terrain remains potentially traversable for infiltrators.

The BSF and the Indian Army have significantly intensified counter-terror operations aimed at flushing out terrorists from snow-bound forest zones and high-altitude areas under Operation All Out (Forests). Despite a high success rate in foiling infiltration attempts, intelligence reports indicate that 131 active terrorists are present in Jammu and Kashmir, of whom 122 are Pakistani nationals.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently reported 32 infiltration attempts and 49 arrests along the Indo-Pakistan border, including the LoC. The BSF stated that all major infiltration bids in Kashmir were foiled, with eight terrorists killed and five pushed back into Pakistan-occupied territory. Security forces have also eliminated nearly 45 terrorists in various encounters across the region this year.

Surveillance drone activity along the LoC remains a major concern for Indian forces, although weapon-dropping incidents have largely been curtailed. The Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), comprising electrified double-row fencing with motion sensors and thermal imaging, continues to serve as the primary barrier. Troops are increasingly equipped with high-resolution cameras, night-vision devices and specialized snow gear to maintain a 24/7 vigil along the border.