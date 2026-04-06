BSF may deploy snakes and Crocodiles along the Bangladesh Border- Check why

The Border Security Force (BSF) may deploy reptiles like Snakes and Crocodiles at the International Border along the Bangladesh border.

The government has directed BSF to assess deploying reptiles along vast Bangladesh border stretches to thwart infiltration.

The order aligns with the Ministry of Home Affairs instructions to evaluate feasibility in riverine gaps and operational viability.

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According to a report by the Hindu, BSF field units have been instructed to assess deploying reptiles like snakes and crocodiles along the Bangladesh border riverine stretches to curb infiltration and crime, per internal BSF communication.

A BSF signal dated March 26, citing Home Minister Amit Shah's directions, instructed field units along the Bangladesh border to assess reptile deployment feasibility.

"Explore and examine from an operational perspective the feasibility of deploying reptiles (such as snakes or crocodiles) in vulnerable riverine gaps," it stated, as per the Hindu.

As of now, there have been no official remarks from the Border Security Force on the implementation of such actions.

The development is said to be the result of a February 9 meeting at BSF headquarters in Delhi.

BSF is responsible for guarding the Bangladesh and Pakistan borders. Much of the eastern Bangladesh border faces frequent floods, with terrain unsuitable for physical fencing.

A March 17 Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs report noted that of the 4,096.7 km Bangladesh border, 3,326.14 km has been approved for fencing. So far, 2,954.56 km is fenced, leaving about 371 km of sanctioned length unfenced, as per the Hindu.

The demography and the terrain along the eastern Border is specially challenging due to the vast strech of the Sundarban Delta and Mangrove forests.

The Ministry of Home Affairs 2024-25 annual report states that the India-Bangladesh border traverses challenging terrain, including hills, rivers, and valleys, yet the BSF maintains round-the-clock vigilance to prevent illegal cross-border activities and migration from Bangladesh.

"To prevent illegal migration, cross-border crimes, and anti-national activities, India has approved phased border fencing with floodlights. Non-physical barriers will use technology solutions. Riverine/low-lying areas, nearby habitations, land acquisition delays, and local protests have slowed fencing progress in certain stretches," the report stated, per the Hindu report.

The signal also further asked BSF to identify "dark or no-signal" border outposts.

Eastern Command must map BOPs without mobile connectivity and report for action. It also requested details on cases against border villagers.

















