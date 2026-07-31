/BSF officer found dead with bullet injury in J&K’s Baramulla

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Border Security Force (BSF) was found dead with a bullet injury in the Bonyar area of J&K’s Baramulla district on Friday, officials said.
Officials said that the BSF Assistant Sub-Inspector was identified as ASI Shiv Dutt, son of late Shimru Singh, resident of Shoran, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. He was 56 years old.
“He was serving with 175 Bn BSF and was posted with E Company in Bonyar area. The ASI was found dead with a bullet mark. It is suspected that he died after shooting himself with his service rifle," an official said.
A police team from Police Station Boniyar reached the spot immediately and has taken up an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death, the official added.
The BSF's duties in Jammu and Kashmir include guarding the International Border (IB), anti-infiltration operations, and joint internal security support.
Its border management and security duties include securing the designated international boundary against unauthorised entry or exit, while in the anti-infiltration role, it seeks to prevent cross-border movement of militants and track illegal activities.
Further, in the anti-smuggling front, it is tasked to stop the illegal transit of weapons, narcotics, and contraband, including monitoring drone threats.
The duties of the premier paramilitary force of the country also include hinterland support, where it deploys specialised companies to assist the local police and security grid in maintaining public safety.
Community Engagement includes training local border residents and Village Defence Groups (VDGs) in self-defence and surveillance awareness.
The BSF plays a vital role in counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by maintaining an aggressive anti-infiltration grid along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC), neutralising cross-border threats, and providing critical intelligence inputs.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.