Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /BSF officer found dead with bullet injury in J&K’s Baramulla

BSF officer found dead with bullet injury in J&K’s Baramulla

A police team from Police Station Boniyar reached the spot immediately and has taken up an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death, the official added.

Published: Jul 31, 2026, 08:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 08:21 PM IST
BSF officer found dead with bullet injury in J&K’s Baramulla
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BSF officer found dead with bullet injury in J&K’s Baramulla
2
3
4
5