BSF On High Alert Along LoC As Terrorist Infiltration Attempts Rise Before Winter In Jammu And Kashmir

Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir Frontier Inspector General (IG) Ashok Yadav stated that terrorists continue to maintain a presence at “launch pads” across the Line of Control (LoC), prompting security forces to remain on high alert amid rising infiltration attempts ahead of the winter snowfall.

IG Ashok Yadav confirmed that terrorists remain active along the border in the Bandipora and Kupwara sectors. He noted that infiltration attempts usually increase before the onset of heavy winter snowfall, as militants know their opportunities to cross the LoC will be limited over the next six months, making autumn a critical period for heightened vigilance.

“Terrorist groups often exploit bad weather, such as heavy rain or fog, to conceal their movements and facilitate crossings,” IG Yadav said.

He added that the BSF and the Army are “dominating” the LoC with high-tech surveillance equipment as part of a multi-layered security grid that includes night patrols, ground sensors, and thermal imaging systems. IG Yadav added that due to these advanced measures and alertness, it has become extremely difficult for terrorists to infiltrate the area. Security forces have already foiled two infiltration attempts this year.

IG Yadav emphasized the strong coordination between the BSF, the Indian Army, and intelligence agencies, underscoring the principle of “zero infiltration,” ensuring that no unauthorized crossing goes undetected. He further explained that even if terrorists were to breach initial border defenses, there are measures in place to neutralize them before they can reach civilian areas. The government has provided all necessary resources to the BSF and Army to maintain close surveillance and prevent infiltration.

The remarks were made during a press interaction in Bandipora, North Kashmir, where IG Yadav also unveiled the official T-shirt for the upcoming Wular Half Marathon 2.0.