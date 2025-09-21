BSF, Punjab Police Apprehend Four In Gurdaspur With Heroin Consignment

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police thwarted a major cross-border smuggling attempt on the Gurdaspur border, recovering a huge heroin consignment and apprehending four narco-smugglers, the BSF said.

On Sunday morning, based on credible intelligence, the BSF and Punjab Police meticulously planned and launched a joint operation in the area of Village Thetharke, Gurdaspur. The operation led to the apprehension of four narco-smugglers and the seizure of five packets of heroin (gross weight: 10 kg), along with three mobile phones and two motorcycles from their possession.

The apprehended smugglers are residents of the villages Manepur and Ballagan in Gurdaspur district, and Pakha Tara Singh and Palla Colony in Amritsar.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“This notable achievement reflects the seamless teamwork, dedication, and commitment of the BSF and Punjab Police in safeguarding the nation's borders from the menace of narcotics smuggling and thwarting the nefarious designs of anti-national elements,” the BSF said in a press release.

On Wednesday, in a joint operation, the BSF and Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) apprehended a narco-smuggler with a huge consignment of narcotics near the village Beharwal in Amritsar.

According to the BSF PRO, acting on specific intelligence, the joint team intercepted a suspected motorcycle and detained the rider, who turned out to be a narco-smuggler.

A large bag recovered from his possession contained 23 packets of suspected heroin (gross weight: 25.9 kg) and a pistol with two magazines. A mobile phone, along with the motorcycle, was also recovered. The contraband is suspected to have been dropped via drone from across the border.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as a resident of Village Beharwal. The recovered items and the accused have been handed over to ANTF Amritsar for further investigation and legal action, the BSF said.

Meanwhile, the BSF apprehended four people and recovered a pistol, drug money, and a drone with heroin in three separate operations along the Punjab border.

On Sunday night, acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops set an ambush in a suspected area between the villages Palla Megha and Kilche in Ferozepur. They subsequently apprehended one person and recovered one pistol with three live rounds, 45 grams of narcotics, ₹19,480 in cash, one mobile phone, and one motorcycle. The suspect is a resident of Village Kamlewala, Ferozepur, the BSF said in a press release.

On the Amritsar border, while tracking a drone, BSF troops apprehended three suspects from an area adjacent to Village Mode. Questioning is underway to determine their motive and find potential linkages, the BSF said.

In the morning hours on Monday, BSF troops on duty at the Amritsar border recovered one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with a packet of heroin (gross weight: 576 grams) from a farming field in Village Nesta.