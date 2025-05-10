BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz Killed In Cross-Border Firing By Pakistan In RS Pura

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday confirmed that Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz lost his life during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in the R S Pura area of Jammu.

In a post on X, BSF stated, "DG BSF and All Ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz in service to the Nation on 10 May 2025 during cross border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, Jammu. Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in this trying time."

The BSF also informed that a wreath-laying ceremony with full honours will be held on May 11 at Frontier Headquarters Jammu, Paloura.

DG BSF and All Ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz in service to the Nation on 10 May 2025 during cross border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, Jammu.



Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in… pic.twitter.com/eQeoLAHlEU — BSF (@BSF_India) May 10, 2025

Meanwhile, Hours after it agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea, following a call its DGMO made to his Indian counterpart, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones. Loud explosions were heard in Srinagar.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Pathankot and Ferozepur in Punjab and Jaisalmer and Barmer in Rajasthan. India and Pakistan on Saturday worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted in a post on X that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon.

"Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time," he said.

"Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours," he added.

At a joint press conference earlier in the morning, Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature and are being responded to effectively.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The terror attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones.