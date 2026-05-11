Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Cabinet's BIG decision to stop infiltration from Bangladesh; BSF to get land for fencing soon

The West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday announced that the state government has begun transferring land to the Border Security Force (BSF) to fence the India-Bangladesh border. The newly elected chief minister said that the land would be handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs within 45 days to address the issue of illegal infiltration.

Addressing the media after the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP government at Nabanna in Howrah, senior leader Suvendu Adhikari said the cabinet has decided to transfer land to the Border Security Force (BSF).

“In our very first Cabinet meeting today, we have made the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process of transferring this land commences today. It will be transferred to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) within the next 45 days. Once this is accomplished, the BSF will complete the border fencing, and the ongoing issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period,” Adhikari said.

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The Chief Minister stated that the maiden cabinet meeting, held with senior officials, focused on governance priorities and development initiatives under the BJP’s “double-engine government.”

“The first cabinet meeting with all concerned officials went well. We assure the people of Bengal that the double-engine government will complete all development-related works. Six decisions were taken during our first cabinet meeting,” he added.

Adhikari also announced the implementation of major central welfare schemes in the state.“The ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme will begin in Bengal. The ‘Jan Arogya Yojana’ and other schemes of the Prime Minister will also be implemented here,” he said.

#WATCH | Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari says, "In our very first Cabinet meeting today, we have taken the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process of transferring this land commences today. It will be transferred to the MHA within the next 45… pic.twitter.com/vkVGBLKqkV — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

On the issue of political violence, Adhikari said the government is ready to order investigations into the deaths of party workers if their families demand justice.“Regarding the 321 individuals who lost their lives during our struggle: if their families desire, the government will initiate an investigation,” he stated.

The Chief Minister thanked voters, the Election Commission, police personnel, Central forces, and all political parties for the peaceful conduct of the Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Adhikari mentioned that he chaired a high-level administrative review meeting with senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, and Kolkata Police Commissioner, to review the law-and-order situation in the state.

The BJP formed the government in West Bengal after securing 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Mamata-led Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in the state.



(with ANI inputs)