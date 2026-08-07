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‘BSP has nothing left’: Samajwadi Party spokesperson hints at continuing Congress alliance, attacks BJP

However a reduced BSP vote share could have an impact if it is concentrated in constituencies where the SP-BJP contest is closely fought. 

Written ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 08:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
‘BSP has nothing left’: Samajwadi Party spokesperson hints at continuing Congress alliance, attacks BJP
Image Credit: The political battle for Uttar Pradesh’s 2027 Assembly elections is already taking shape, with alliances and vote arithmetic emerging as key factors. (IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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‘BSP has nothing left’: Samajwadi Party spokesperson hints at continuing Congress alliance, attacks BJP
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