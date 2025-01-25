Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2848792https://zeenews.india.com/india/bsp-leader-shot-dead-in-haryanas-naraingarh-2848792.html
NewsIndia
BSP LEADER

BSP Leader Shot Dead In Haryana's Naraingarh

Police said that BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was accompanied by two friends, Puneet and Gugal, when the attack occurred while they were in their car on Friday evening.

|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2025, 10:58 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BSP Leader Shot Dead In Haryana's Naraingarh (Representative image)

Ambala: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Haryana's Ambala was shot dead by armed assailants here in Naraingarh, police said on Saturday.

Police said that BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was accompanied by two friends, Puneet and Gugal, when the attack occurred while they were in their car on Friday evening. Puneet also sustained bullet injuries.

After the attack, they were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh where Harbilas succumbed to his injuries late at night while Puneet was stated to be out of danger.

Police said the attackers have so far not been identified.

Naraingarh SHO Lalit Kumar reached the crime spot to begin investigation. Superintendent of Police, Ambala, S S Bhoria said that a police team has been constituted to nab the assailants.

Ambala-based BSP leaders have demanded that the police should make all efforts to nab the accused at the earliest. Rajjumajra had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Naraingarh last year.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK