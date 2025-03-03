BSP’s Mayawati Expels Nephew Akash Anand Day After Dropping Him As National Coordinator

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expelled her nephew Akash Anand from the party on Monday, a day after relieving him of all party responsibilities.

The BSP supremo, in a series of three posts on social media platform X, mentioned that in the All-India meeting of the party yesterday, Akash Anand, who was her political heir, was relieved from all responsibilities, including his post of National Coordinator.

In the first part of her post, she wrote, “In the All-India meeting of BSP yesterday, Shri Akash Anand was relieved from all responsibilities including the post of National Coordinator due to his continued influence under the influence of his father-in-law Shri Ashok Siddharth, who was expelled from the party, more than the interest of the party, for which he should repent and show his maturity.”

1. बीएसपी की आल-इण्डिया की बैठक में कल श्री आकाश आनन्द को पार्टी हित से अधिक पार्टी से निष्कासित अपने ससुर श्री अशोक सिद्धार्थ के प्रभाव में लगातार बने रहने के कारण नेशनल कोआर्डिनेटर सहित सभी जिम्मेदारियों से मुक्त कर दिया गया था, जिसका उसे पश्चताप करके अपनी परिपक्वता दिखानी थी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 3, 2025

Calling Anand’s response to the party’s notice of his dismissal ‘selfish and arrogant’, she continued, “The lengthy response given by Shri Akash is not a sign of his remorse and political maturity but is mostly selfish, arrogant, and non-missionary under the influence of his father-in-law, whom I have been advising all such people in the party to avoid and also punishing them.”

2. लेकिन इसके विपरीत श्री आकाश ने जो अपनी लम्बी-चौड़ी प्रतिक्रिया दी है वह उसके पछतावे व राजनीतिक मैच्युरिटी का नहीं बल्कि उसके ससुर के ही प्रभाव वाला ज्यादातर स्वार्थी, अहंकारी व गैर-मिशनरी है, जिससे बचने की सलाह मैं पार्टी के ऐसे सभी लोगों को देने के साथ दण्डित भी करती रही हूँ। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 3, 2025

On Monday, Anand said he respects every decision of party chief Mayawati and regards them as “patthar ki lakeer”. He also said the decision had an emotional impact on him but asserted that he has taken it as a challenge and has a long battle ahead of him.

After his dismissal from the party, Akash Anand also posted on X and wrote, “I am a cadre of Mayawati ji and under her leadership I have learnt unforgettable lessons of sacrifice, loyalty and dedication, all these are not just an idea for me, but the purpose of my life.”

He continued, “Every decision of Behan ji (Mayawati) is like a patthar ki lakeer for me (carved in stone). I respect and stand by every decision taken by her.”

Hitting out at political rivals, he said, “Some people from the rival party are thinking that my political career is over... They should understand that the Bahujan Movement is not a career, but a fight for self-respect and self-esteem of crores of Dalits, exploited, deprived and poor people."

"This is an idea, a movement, which cannot be suppressed. Lakhs of Akash Anands are always ready to keep this torch burning and sacrifice everything for it.”

मैं परमपूज्य आदरणीय बहन कु. मायावती जी का कैडर हूं, और उनके नेतृत्व में मैने त्याग, निष्ठा और समर्पण के कभी ना भूलने वाले सबक सीखे हैं, ये सब मेरे लिए केवल एक विचार नहीं, बल्कि जीवन का उद्देश्य हैं। आदरणीय बहन जी का हर फैसला मेरे लिए पत्थर की लकीर के समान है, मैं उनके हर फैसले का… — Akash Anand (@AnandAkash_BSP) March 3, 2025

Mayawati further elaborated in the last part of her post that Akash Anand has been expelled from the party in the ‘interest of the self-respect and self-esteem movement of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.’

Mayawati also said she would not name a successor in her lifetime, according to PTI. On Sunday, BSP also announced the appointment of Anand Kumar, father of Akash Anand, and Ramji Gautam as the National Coordinators of the party.

Previously, in a press release dated March 2, Mayawati said she is expelling Ashok Siddharth, father-in-law of Akash Anand, for “factionalism.”

In June 2024, Mayawati, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, made her nephew Akash Anand her sole successor and entrusted the responsibility of National Coordinator of the party to him. Earlier, too, she had removed Akash from all the important posts of the party on May 7, 2024, in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, calling him immature, as per ANI.

(with agencies’ inputs)