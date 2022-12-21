topStoriesenglish
BTEUP Exam Date 2022: BTEUP Odd semester time table RELEASED at bteup.ac.in- Direct link to check here

BTEUP Exam Date 2022: As per the BTEUP exam schedule, the odd semester exam will begin in January 2023. Candidates can check the BTEUP Exam date 2022 on the official website

BTEUP Exam Date 2022: The odd semester exam will commence in January 2023, according to the BTEUP exam timetable. The dates and times for several courses have been announced. The BTEUP Exam date 2022 can be found on the official website, bteup.ac.in. BTEUP has also permitted students to file complaints about the timetable. The deadline for filing objections is December 31, 2022. The official notification states that, “It is to be informed about the above-mentioned that Council's Odd Semester Examination / Special Back Paper Examination and Multi-Point Credit System Examination, December 2022 is likely to be held in the month of January. In view of the above, the examination schedule of the examination is included in the Council's website.”

BTEUP 2022: Here’s how to download

  • First open the official website of Board of technical education, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Now Click on Odd/Even Semester Examination Scheme 2022 link.
  • Then A new pdf file will appear on your Screen.
  • Now You can Download and take a print out.

BTEUP 2023; direct link to download here

According to the BTEUP test schedule, most courses will begin taking the exam on January 7, 2023. The exam will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (UPBTE) will hold the Lucknow Annual Exam 2023 for Polytechnic Diploma I, II, and III Year. Candidates must attend for the exam on the dates specified.

