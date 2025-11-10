Budgam By-Election Crucial Test For Omar-Led National Conference, Its Aga vs Aga

The Budgam by-election serves as a crucial litmus test for the ruling National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir. For the first time since 1972, the NC faces a formidable challenge from the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) in its traditional bastion.

By-elections in Budgam are scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, amid stringent security arrangements. In this high-stakes contest, 127,025 voters will use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to decide the fate of 17 candidates, including prominent members of the influential Aga family representing three major political parties.

Prominent candidates include NC's Aga Syed Mahmood and PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir, alongside Syed Mohsin (Bharatiya Janata Party), Nazir Ahmed Khan (Awami Ittehad Party), Deeba Khan (Aam Aadmi Party), and independent contender Muntazir Mohiuddin.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Budgam has long been a stronghold of the NC. Aga Ruhullah Mehdi secured the seat in the 2002, 2008, and 2014 assembly elections, before Omar Abdullah won it in 2024. Historically, the constituency has overwhelmingly favored the NC, with the late Syed Ghulam Hassan Geelani representing it for four consecutive terms in 1977, 1983, 1987, and 1996. The NC has triumphed in 10 out of 11 elections; the only exception came in 1972, when the Indian National Congress candidate Ali Mohammad Mir emerged victorious.

In the 2024 assembly elections, Omar Abdullah trounced PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir by a commanding margin of over 18,000 votes, securing 36,010 votes against Muntazir's 17,525. Just a year later, the political landscape has shifted dramatically: Aga Syed Mahmood has stepped in as the NC candidate in Omar's place. Compounding the challenge, the party faces internal dissent from influential local leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who has withheld campaign support for the NC nominee and openly criticized the government.

Sunni-majority areas, which historically record low voter turnout, could hold the key to the outcome. Increased participation in these pockets might threaten the NC's dominance, yet it could also splinter Sunni votes among several candidates, potentially weakening the PDP's challenge.

All arrangements for the by-election in Budgam's 27th Assembly segment are in place, with 173 polling stations established. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and polling personnel are being dispatched to their respective locations. Voting will commence at 7 am and continue until 6 pm tomorrow, with voters urged to turn out and cast their ballots.

Concurrently, a by-election is being held for the Nagrota seat in Jammu as well. In Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota Assembly constituency, 97,893 voters will choose among 10 candidates, though the real contest pits four key contenders. The seat felt vacant following the sudden death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana, elected in 2024 with over 30,000 votes, just a fortnight after taking oath.

His daughter, Devyani Rana, now carries the BJP banner against National Conference's Shamim Begum, a sitting District Development Council member. Veteran leader Harshdev Singh, a three-time Ramnagar MLA (1996, 2002, 2008) who lost in 2014 and 2024, makes his debut in Nagrota, while BJP rebel and former Sarpanch Anil Sharma runs as an Independent.

The remaining six include Joginder Singh (Aam Aadmi Party) and Bodh Raj (Apni Party); Congress has opted out. With 150 polling stations ready, the constituency won thrice by the BJP and twice by the NC since 1996, awaits its verdict.

To facilitate voter participation, the Jammu and Kashmir government has declared November 11, 2025, a paid holiday across Assembly Constituencies 27-Budgam and 77-Nagrota.