Budgam Police Attach Immovable Property Of US-Based Kashmiri Separatist Ghulam Nabi Shah

The Special NIA Court in Budgam has ordered the attachment of immovable properties belonging to Ghulam Nabi Shah alias “Dr. Fai,” a US-based Kashmiri separatist, in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), officials said.

The order was passed after Budgam Police moved an application in FIR No. 46/2020, registered at Police Station Budgam under Sections 10, 13, and 39 of the UAPA. The court invoked Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code, corresponding to Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, as the accused had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by a competent court.

As per the court’s directions, land measuring one kanal and two marlas under Survey No. 466 at village Wadwan, and land measuring 11 marlas under Survey No. 343 at village Chattabugh, both in Budgam district, have been ordered to be attached. The District Collector, Budgam, has been directed to take possession of the properties.

Investigations have revealed the alleged involvement of the accused in separatist activities, including the dissemination of propaganda aimed at undermining the sovereignty and integrity of the country, police officials said.

Budgam Police stated that strict legal action has been initiated in accordance with the law and reaffirmed their commitment to taking firm measures against individuals involved in promoting separatist ideology. Officials said the move sends a clear message to those operating from foreign countries that legal action will be pursued under Indian law.