Budgam Police Attaches Head Office Of Banned Organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Under UAPA

Budgam Police has attached the head office of the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat headed by separatist leader Late Syed Ali shah Gillani under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

Police in a handout said, “In a major action against secessionist and terrorist networks, Budgam Police have attached the head office of the banned organization Tehreek-e-Hurriyat at Rehmatabad, Hyderpora, headed by separatist leader late Syed Ali shah Gillani under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).”

The attached property comprises a three-storey building on 1 kanal 1 marla of land (Khasra No. 946, Khata No. 306), which was being used as the office of the banned outfit. The action is linked to FIR No. 08/2024 registered at Police Station Budgam under UAPA.

Acting on collected evidence and with due approval from the competent authority, the property was attached as per legal provisions. This action marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation against unlawful and subversive activities and reflects the firm resolve of Budgam Police to neutralize threats to national security and maintain peace in the region.

Budgam Police, in coordination with other agencies, will continue to take strict measures against individuals and organizations engaged in activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs cited TeH's involvement in "forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule" and its alleged links to terror financing and anti-India propaganda. And separatist political party in Jammu and Kashmir was banned by the MHA in December 2023. The ban was confirmed by a tribunal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in June 2024.

And now, police in Budgam have attached the office of the banned organization in Srinagar. TeH was founded by the late separatist leader late Syed Ali Shah Geelani.