हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

Budget 2022: Digital university to be set up to provide education, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

"Digital university to be set up to provide education; to be built on hub and spoke model," said FM Nirmala Sitharaman. 

Budget 2022: Digital university to be set up to provide education, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (February 1, 2022) proposed to set up a digital university to provide education that will be built on a hub and spoke model.

She also said that the 1-Class-1-TV channel will be implemented to provide supplementary education to children to make up for the loss of formal education due to the COVID pandemic.

Sitharamn noted that hospitality services by the small and medium sectors are yet to bounce back.

Recognising the importance of 'Nari Shakti', she said three schemes were launched to provide integrated development for women and children.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022Budget 2022-23Union Budget 2022Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021-22Digital education
Next
Story

Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman hails India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive, says it has ‘helped greatly’

Must Watch

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2021-22 in Lok Sabha
PT11M43S

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2021-22 in Lok Sabha