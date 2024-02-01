Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives In Blue Kantha Stitch Saree, To Present Interim Budget Soon

The interim budget 2024, the last one of the present government before their tenure ends, will be announced shortly. Ahead of the presentation of the interim budget 2024-2025, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, February 1, 2024. MoS finance Bhagwat Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary also accompanied her to the finance ministry.

Sitharaman arrived wearing a blue silk sari with kantha stitch design, the stitches made of off-white threadwork. The Finance Minister is known for her sartorial choices when it comes to sarees, and from 2019 to 2023 - all the years she presented the budget, before this year - her saree choices have also grabbed eyeballs. In 2023, she had worn a traditional temple border saree in red with a black border and intricate golden work. In 2022, she wore a saree in a rusty brown tone, which was a blend of two colours, brown and red. It was a Bomkai sari made in Odisha. In 2021, she opted for a silk red and white Pochampally saree, with ikat patterns in the pallu. Pochampally are traditionally made in Telangana. In 2020, she wore a yellow-gold silk saree while in 2019- her first budget - she wore a magenta-coloured Mangalagiri saree.

#WATCH | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget today pic.twitter.com/irGtbAcPbP — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

The blue Kantha Stitch saree that she has worn this year is the latest addition to the Finance Minister's budget closet. Kantha stitches are small straight running stitches that can be clean and simple or multi-coloured and elaborate. The stitching technique is originally found in Bengal, Odisha and Tripura.

The Union Finance Minister will table the interim budget as the Lok Sabha polls are due to be held this year. This will be her sixth Budget as the Finance Minister and last in the second term of the Modi government. The interim budget will take care of the financial needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls. A full budget will be presented by the new government.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad, Finance Secretary T. V. Somanathan and others in a group photo after giving final touch to the Interim Union Budget 2024, in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 31, 2020. (Pic: ANI)