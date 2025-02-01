Budget 2025-26: Over Rs 334 Cr Outlay For Training Of IAS-IPS-Babus; Rs 100 Cr For Administrative Reforms

NEW DELHI: More than Rs 334 crore has been allocated to the personnel ministry for the next fiscal to train government employees, both in the country and abroad, and augment necessary training related to infrastructure, according to the Union Budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

A sum of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for administrative reforms. The provision is meant for modernisation of government offices, pilot projects on administrative reforms, which comprises promotion of e-governance, fostering of good governance and also comprehensive system for redressal of public grievances, among others.

Out of the total allocation of Rs 334.45 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal, Rs 105.99 crore is to meet establishment-related expenditure for the "Training Division, Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) and Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA)", Rs 118.46 for "Training Schemes" and Rs 110 crore for "National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building" or "Mission Karmayogi".

Mission Karmayogi, dubbed as the biggest bureaucratic reform initiative, is aimed at making government employees more "creative, proactive, professional and technology-enabled". The provision of Rs 105.99 crore includes establishment related expenditure of Delhi-based ISTM, Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and the training division of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), according to the Budget documents.

These organisations arrange several training programmes, including foundation courses, refresher courses, mid-career training, etc., so as to equip all levels/grades of secretarial functionaries with adequate exposure to the latest rules and regulations, aptitude, etc., expenditure on domestic/overseas travel, course fees, etc., in respect of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) and Central Secretariat Stenographers Service (CSSS) officials, among others.

The outlay of Rs 118.46 crore includes provision for training schemes such as "training for all, domestic funding for foreign training, upgradation of LBSNAA to a centre of excellence, and augmentation of training facilities at ISTM". A fund of Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for the propagation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act during the next fiscal.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which is entrusted with the redressal of service matters of public servants, has been allocated Rs 164.62 crore for the next financial year to meet establishment-related expenditure. "This also includes provision for purchase of land and construction of building for various benches of CAT," the Budget documents said.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts various recruitment examinations for Central government jobs, has been allocated Rs 515.15 crore for 2025-26. It has been allocated Rs 584.92 crore for the ongoing fiscal.