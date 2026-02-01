Budget 2026-27: Orange economy enters into classrooms with nationwide creative tech labs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget on Sunday, creating history as she delivered the Budget for 2026-27 in Parliament.

India's Union Budget 2026-27 has brought exciting news for the creative industries. The announcements under the so-called "Orange Economy" (the creative economy) have caught the attention of digital artists, animators, storytellers, and professionals in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector.

AVGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector is poised for explosive growth, with an estimated demand for 2 million skilled professionals by 2030. To cater this talent shortage and democratise creative education, the government has announced to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai in setting up dedicated VGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges nationwide.

These labs will equip students with hands-on training, industry-standard software, and mentorship in animation, VFX, game development, and comics. The program intends to create a strong, future-ready talent pipeline for India’s thriving AVGC industry.

What is Orange Economy?

The Orange Economy is basically a popular name of creative economy, encompasses knowledge-driven activities that blend culture, creativity, technology, and intellectual property to generate economic value, foster social progress, and promote cultural development. It holds significant potential for advancing sustainable development goals.

According to one report of Ernst & Young, Indian creator economy is projected to rise at an 18% Compound annual growth rate, with increase from Rs 19 billion in 2023 to Rs 34 billion by 2026.

In fact, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the growing importance of India's role in the global creative economy at the WAVES 2025 (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit), centering on the concept of an "orange economy".