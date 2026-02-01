Advertisement
Budget 2026: Govt to develop Buddhist circuit in northeast India; eyes foreign tourists inflow
BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: Govt to develop Buddhist circuit in northeast India; eyes foreign tourists inflow

The measures include preservation and development of temples and monasteries to enhance their appeal as pilgrimage and tourist destinations. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Budget 2026: Govt to develop Buddhist circuit in northeast India; eyes foreign tourists inflow(Image Source: Screengrab/Sansad TV)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday commenced her ninth consecutive Union Budget presentation in the Lok Sabha, a historic first in India’s parliamentary history, as she laid out the roadmap for the Union Budget 2026–27.

In the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced initiatives to develop the Buddhist circuit in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Tripura. This focuses on promoting tourism and cultural heritage in these states, particularly in the Northeast, by supporting key Buddhist sites.

The measures include preservation and development of temples and monasteries to enhance their appeal as pilgrimage and tourist destinations, while boosting local infrastructure and spiritual tourism.

