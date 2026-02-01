PM Modi terms budget 'ambitious', says fulfils aspirations of nation

Budget 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the record ninth time on Sunday. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it gives an ambitious push to the 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions.

The Prime Minister hailed the budget as historic and said that it showed India's commitment to women's empowerment.

"Today's budget is historic, as it highlights India's commitment to nari shakti, women's empowerment. As a woman Finance Minister, Nirmala ji has set a new record by presenting the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said, "This budget gives a strong, ambitious push to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions."

Watch: PM Narendra Modi says, "This budget gives a strong, ambitious push to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions..." pic.twitter.com/eF9wLMcggf — IANS (@ians_india) February 1, 2026

PM Modi also hailed the Union Budget 2026-27, calling it a "highway of immense opportunities" and said that the "Reform Express" on which India is riding, "will gain new energy and momentum through this budget".

PM Modi said that the 'Reform Express' on which India is riding, "will gain new energy and momentum through this budget". "The path-breaking reforms open up the sky for our aspiring and talented youth to soar. This budget realises the vision of trust-based governance and a human-centric economic structure," he added.

Calling the budget "unique", the Prime Minister said, "It focuses on reducing the fiscal deficit and controlling inflation, while also emphasising high CAPEX and high growth. This budget strengthens India's global role. India's 140 crore citizens are not content with just being a fast-growing economy; we aim to become the world's third-largest economy soon."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget motivated by three 'kartavyas' or duties aimed at boosting and maintaining economic growth by improving competitiveness, meeting aspirations, and ensuring that every family, community, and region has access to resources and opportunities for engagement.

(with IANS inputs)