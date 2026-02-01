Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012671https://zeenews.india.com/india/budget-2026-pm-modi-terms-budget-ambitious-says-fulfils-aspirations-of-nation-3012671.html
NewsIndiaPM Modi terms budget ambitious, says fulfils aspirations of nation
BUDGET 2026

PM Modi terms budget 'ambitious', says fulfils aspirations of nation

Budget 2026: The Prime Minister hailed the budget as historic and said that it showed India's commitment to women's empowerment. Meanwhile, earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget motivated by three 'kartavyas' or duties aimed at boosting and maintaining economic growth

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi terms budget 'ambitious', says fulfils aspirations of nationPrime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: @BJP4India/X)

Budget 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the record ninth time on Sunday. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it gives an ambitious push to the 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions.

Also Check- Union Budget 2026 Highlights: Nothing Much For Salaried, Middle Class Tax Payers In FM's Kitty

The Prime Minister hailed the budget as historic and said that it showed India's commitment to women's empowerment. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Today's budget is historic, as it highlights India's commitment to nari shakti, women's empowerment. As a woman Finance Minister, Nirmala ji has set a new record by presenting the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time," PM Modi said. 

Prime Minister Modi said, "This budget gives a strong, ambitious push to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions."

PM Modi also hailed the Union Budget 2026-27, calling it a "highway of immense opportunities" and said that the "Reform Express" on which India is riding, "will gain new energy and momentum through this budget". 

PM Modi said that the 'Reform Express' on which India is riding, "will gain new energy and momentum through this budget". "The path-breaking reforms open up the sky for our aspiring and talented youth to soar. This budget realises the vision of trust-based governance and a human-centric economic structure," he added.

Calling the budget "unique", the Prime Minister said, "It focuses on reducing the fiscal deficit and controlling inflation, while also emphasising high CAPEX and high growth. This budget strengthens India's global role. India's 140 crore citizens are not content with just being a fast-growing economy; we aim to become the world's third-largest economy soon."

Union Budget 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget motivated by three 'kartavyas' or duties aimed at boosting and maintaining economic growth by improving competitiveness, meeting aspirations, and ensuring that every family, community, and region has access to resources and opportunities for engagement.

(with IANS inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

makeup setting spray
Makeup Setting Sprays That Make Your Glow Last All Day
ethnic dresses
Ethnic Dresses That Turn Moments into Style Statements
Gold earrings
Statement Earrings That Instantly Elevate Your Look
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 1-2-2026 Samrudhi SM 40 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Women overcoat
Women’s Overcoats That Instantly Elevate Your Style
union budget 2026
Education Budget 2026: New Ayurveda Institutes,Girls’ Hostels across districts
union budget 2026
Ab tera kya hoga 'Pushpa'? Budget 2026 focuses on restoring sandalwood glory
body scrub
Body Exfoliators That Turn Dull Skin Silky-Smooth
Budget 2026
Budget 2026: Five regional medical tourism hubs to put India on global map
Budget 2026
Budget 2026: Govt to develop Buddhist circuit in northeast India