Building Collapse In Punjab: Several Feared Trapped After Multi-Storey Building Crumbles

A multi-storey building collapsed in the Sohana area of Mohali, Punjab, on Saturday evening, leaving several people feared trapped under the debris. Rescue teams are currently working on-site, but it is still unclear how many people were inside at the time of the collapse.

Early indications suggest that there could be individuals trapped in the rubble, though no precise figures have been confirmed.

Preliminary reports indicate that the building's collapse may have been triggered by excavation work being carried out in the basement of an adjacent structure. Authorities are investigating the cause of the mishap. The collapse occurred while a gym, operating across all three floors of the building, was believed to have been in use at the time.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with local police and the fire department, have swiftly responded to the scene. Rescue operations are in full swing, with two excavators being deployed to help clear the rubble.

Deepak Pareek, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohali, confirmed that the operation is ongoing, and authorities have yet to estimate how many people may be trapped inside.

Authorities on the Scene

Police and firefighting teams are working together in a coordinated effort to locate and assist any victims trapped under the rubble. The local administration has yet to confirm whether there are casualties, and they continue to search for any survivors.

As of now, the full extent of the damage is unknown, and officials have stressed the importance of completing the rescue operations as swiftly and safely as possible. Investigations will continue to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

