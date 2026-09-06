/Building collapses in Delhi’s Satya Niketan; several feared trapped under the debris

Several people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon. One person has been rescued so far, while rescue teams are conducting a search for others who may still be trapped beneath the debris.
Officials said the building collapsed at around 1:30 pm.
Visuals from the site showed a large crowd gathered at the location, while fire brigade personnel searched through the rubble for possible survivors.
The building was being used as paying guest accommodation. An eyewitness said at least 50 students were believed to be inside when the structure collapsed. She added that most of them were at ‘home’ as it was Sunday.
A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in southwest Delhi. The Delhi Fire Services received information about the incident around 1:30 PM. Several people are feared trapped inside the collapsed structure. Firefighters have reached the spot and launched rescue operations: DFS pic.twitter.com/0MPEPW4aWr— IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2026
Disturbing visuals circulating online showed a person trapped beneath a concrete slab, while several people struggled to lift it.
At least 12 fire tenders have been dispatched to the site to assist in the rescue operation.
The area is located near Delhi University’s South Campus and has a large student population.
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