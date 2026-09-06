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Building collapses in Delhi’s Satya Niketan; several feared trapped under the debris

A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in southwest Delhi, with several people feared trapped inside as firefighters conduct rescue operations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
Building collapses in Delhi’s Satya Niketan; several feared trapped under the debris
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/ANI

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