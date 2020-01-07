Bulandshahr: UP Police rescues Ranchi girls, bust trafficking racket which sold girls for marriages

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police rescued two teenaged girls, hailing from Jharkhand's Ranchi, from a possible human trafficking ring. According to reports, the girls were being sold by a human trafficker to one of the buyers for Rs 75,000. At least seven persons, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The girls, after being freed from the clutches of her traffickers, have been sent for medical examination whereas the police have begun investigating the other members of the group.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Ahmadgadh area of Bulandshahr which was being used by the human traffickers to sell the girls to buyers so that they could marry her. According to police, one of the girls told them that she was invited by a distant relative from her Ranchi residence, where she used to live with her mother, to celebrate New Year in Bulandshahr. Upon reaching, she was informed that she would be married to one of her buyers in exchange of some money that would go to her mother.

The girl's distant relative than contacted several people and invited that the one who pays the best price can 'buy' the minor. On Sunday, at least a dozen men had assembled at the place, where the victim was staying with her relative. On being tipped off, the police raided the place while the auction was on and rescued the minor.

The girl informed that after her father married another woman, she started living with her visually-impaired mother. She added that arriving at her relative's place in Bulandshahr, she was lured by them to get married. She added that she wishes to return to her mother and she will take care of their finances by doing some domestic work.

An FIR has been registered in the case in Ahmadgadh police station.