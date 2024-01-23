MUMBAI: The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra on Tuesday initiated bulldozer action against "illegal" constructions in Mumbai's Mira Road suburb, which witnessed violence both preceding and succeeding the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

#WATCH | Illegal structures and encroachments razed by bulldozers in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road where Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha celebrations were stone pelted. After instructions from the Maharashtra government action is being taken by Municipal Corporation with the help of… pic.twitter.com/gx0RAhB8uH — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Bulldozer Action Against Illegal Encroachments: Police

Police authorities clarified that the ongoing bulldozing of these "illegal" encroachments is an experimental measure pioneered by the Uttar Pradesh government. Several BJP-led states have since adopted this strategy against alleged criminals. However, critics question the authority and legality of such actions, raising concerns over due process.

Ram Mandir Rally Attacked In Mira Road

Videos circulating on social media captured intense clashes on Sunday evening and Monday afternoon. The latter period was marked by heightened tension following the contentious consecration of the temple. Groups from opposing sides engaged in stone-throwing incidents, revealing the depth of animosity.

By Monday night, police had apprehended more than a dozen individuals in connection with the clashes. The violence unfolded as a Shri Ram Shobha Yatra, adorned with saffron flags and comprising cars and bikes, traversed through Mira Road's Naya Nagar area. The procession became a target for a mob armed with stones, resulting in injuries.

Fadnavis Vows Severe Punishment For Accused

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a stern warning on Monday night, emphasizing severe consequences for anyone attempting to disrupt law and order in the state. Fadnavis assured that the incident in the Naya Nagar area of Mira-Bhyander was under close scrutiny. He revealed ongoing efforts, including the detention of 13 individuals, with further identification underway through CCTV footage analysis. Fadnavis stated, "Anyone trying to disrupt law and order in Maharashtra will not be tolerated."

Swift Action By Police After Mira Road Clashes

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale provided insights into the conflict, disclosing that it erupted at 11 pm on Sunday when members of the Hindu community were raising slogans in multiple vehicles. An argument ensued between the Hindu and Muslim communities, prompting swift police intervention. Bajbale assured the public that the situation was brought under control, followed by a flag march to reinforce security. The police remain vigilant, aiming to maintain peace and order in the aftermath of these clashes.