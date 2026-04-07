Bulldozer nomination: BJP's Galsi candidate promises 'UP model' for West Bengal

West Bengal poll: A BJP candidate in West Bengal turned heads on nomination day by arriving on a bulldozer, transforming a routine filing into a bold political message. Galsi Assembly candidate Raju Patra’s dramatic entry in East Burdwan signalled his promise to replicate Uttar Pradesh’s “bulldozer model” in the state if elected.

Speaking to local media, Patra promised to implement the bulldozer model in West Bengal to curb crimes like murder, rape, and extortion.

"A bulldozer model would be implemented in West Bengal to curb crimes like murder, rape, and extortion after taking inspiration from Uttar Pradesh. I will ensure that no such crimes take place once I am elected," Patra told local media.

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The nomination day in East Burdwan was a coordinated show of BJP strength. Candidates from nine constituencies, Galsi, Ausgram, Bardhaman Uttar, Bardhaman Dakshin, Bhatar, Memari, Khandaghosh, Jamalpur and Raina, converged in two separate processions before joining at the city's Curzon Gate. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attended as chief guest.

West Bengal Assembly election

West Bengal votes in two phases, April 23 for 152 seats and April 29 for the remaining 142. Results are expected on May 4.

The electoral contest in the state has now transformed into a crucial and bipolar battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC is aiming to return to power for a fourth consecutive term.

The most-watched contest is in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces a direct challenge from Suvendu Adhikari, formerly her ally, but now a political rival.

The BJP, which emerged as the principal opposition party following the 2021 Assembly elections, is being led in the state by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and State President Sukanta Majumdar.

As the party intensifies its campaign against the ruling Trinamool Congress, it is leaving no stone unturned, deploying a strong lineup of star campaigners to rally support across the state. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president Nitin Nabin, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, tennis legend Leander Paes, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a significant and symbolic move, the BJP has also fielded Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, from the Panihati constituency. The RG Kar incident, which shook both Bengal and the nation, involved the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9, 2024. The case triggered widespread protests by citizens, medical students, and healthcare workers, raising serious concerns over law and order in the state, the safety of doctors—particularly women—and the administration’s failure to ensure a secure working environment.

(With IANS inputs)