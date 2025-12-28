'Bulldozer Raj' Remark Row: After DKS, Siddaramaiah Slams Kerala CM; AICC Flags Concern Over Govt Drive

'Bulldozer Raj' Remark Row: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that suitable housing arrangements would be provided to people evicted from makeshift shelters at a waste dumping site in the Kogilu Badavane area near Yelahanka in Bengaluru. The government action drew criticism from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, prompting a response from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who said that senior leaders should not comment without knowing the facts on the ground.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy CM regarding the demolition drive.

"Spoke to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar regarding the demolition of unauthorised constructions in Kogilu village, Bengaluru. Conveyed the AICC's serious concern that such actions should have been undertaken with far greater caution, sensitivity, and compassion, keeping the human impact at the centre," Venugopal posted on the social media platform X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Venugopal said that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have assured that an appropriate mechanism for addressing grievances will be put in place along with rehabilitation for the affected families.

"They have assured that they will personally engage with the affected families, put in place an appropriate mechanism for addressing grievances, and ensure rehabilitation and relief for those impacted," he said.

Kerala CM's Criticism Of Govt Drive

Earlier, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in a post on Facebook, strongly criticised the demolition of Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout in Bengaluru.

He termed the action "extremely shocking and painful," alleging that Muslims had been living in these areas for years and accusing the Karnataka government of following a "North Indian bulldozer justice model."

CM Vijayan also questioned the Congress-led Karnataka government, asking how it could justify forced evictions instead of ensuring shelter for the poor.

He described the demolitions as reflective of "anti-minority aggressive politics" and said it was surprising to see such actions under a Congress government.

After this, Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar appealed directly to the Kerala Chief Minister to refrain from commenting without full knowledge of the situation.

"Senior leaders like Pinarayi Vijayan should know the issues in Bengaluru. We know our city well, and we don't want to entertain slums that promote land mafia activities," he said.

Also Check- Kerala CM Slams Bengaluru Demolitions As 'Bulldozer Justice'; DK Shivakumar Hits Back

Siddaramaiah's Response To Criticism

CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that suitable housing arrangements would be provided to people who were evicted from makeshift shelters at a waste dumping site in the Kogilu Badavane area near Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

In a post on X, the CM said that the land was unfit for human habitation and had been encroached upon.

Siddaramaiah said, "Many had encroached upon and built makeshift shelters at the waste dumping site in the Kogilu Badavane area near Yelahanka in Bengaluru, a location unfit for human habitation. Despite issuing notices multiple times to the families there to relocate elsewhere, they did not respond. In this context, they have inevitably been evicted from that site."

"I have spoken with the Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and instructed them to make arrangements for temporary shelter, food, and other necessities for all of them. Most of those who were residing there encroaching upon the land are migrant workers, not local residents, yet even so, from a humanitarian perspective, we will ensure suitable housing arrangements for them," he further said.

"There is a fundamental difference between “bulldozer justice” and the lawful removal of illegal encroachments. The criticism being made by Pinarayi Vijayan is politically motivated and reflects a lack of understanding of the factual situation," the CM added.

(with ANI inputs)