NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

'Bulldozers, Raj Bhawan Undermining Our Government': J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has accused Raj Bhawan of undermining his government through selective demolitions.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 04:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Bulldozers, Raj Bhawan Undermining Our Government': J&K CM Omar AbdullahImage: X

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday accused Raj Bhawan authorities of deliberately sidelining the elected government by initiating demolition drives without its approval. Speaking to reporters, Abdullah alleged that officers acting under Raj Bhawan’s directions were using bulldozers to malign his administration.

“These officers are making decisions without our consent. Revenue and field staff should function under the elected government, but bulldozers are being deployed without taking us on board. There is no doubt this is an attempt to defame our government,” he said.

Abdullah criticised the demolition campaign as selective and questioned whether a particular community was being targeted. Raising concerns of bias, he asked why only a single location in Jammu was chosen for demolition and why only one individual was singled out, hinting at a possible communal angle.

While reiterating his government’s commitment to removing illegal encroachments, the Chief Minister emphasised that enforcement must be uniform, lawful, and transparent. “Selective action only creates suspicion and mistrust,” he added.

He also condemned the lack of consultation with ministers before such operations, calling the repeated bypassing of his government “fishy” and a sign of undue interference.

Abdullah directed the Jammu Development Authority to publish a comprehensive list of illegal structures built on state land in newspapers, asserting that the law must apply equally to all communities.

“My government stands for the rule of law but will not tolerate political interference or selective enforcement disguised as legality,” he said.

The allegations underscore a growing rift between Raj Bhawan authorities and the elected government, raising concerns about impartiality and governance in Jammu and Kashmir’s land enforcement policies.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
