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  • /'Bullied and ignored': CCTV footage shows Jaipur schoolgirl's final hour before fatal fall | WATCH

'Bullied and ignored': CCTV footage shows Jaipur schoolgirl's final hour before fatal fall | WATCH

According to reports, things shift once the children return to the classroom. Some students are seen handling a digital slate, which was reportedly shown to Amaira more than once. From that point, her demeanour visibly changes; she grows uneasy, withdrawn, and appears embarrassed, pulling back from her classwork.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 12:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
'Bullied and ignored': CCTV footage shows Jaipur schoolgirl's final hour before fatal fall | WATCH
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

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