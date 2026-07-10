Over the course of roughly an hour, the footage shows Amaira going up to her class teacher repeatedly, apparently trying, each time, to explain what was upsetting her. According to her family's account of the footage, another student would often step in to speak to the teacher around the same time, and the teacher's attention would shift away from Amaira before she could finish. Rather than being pulled aside to talk privately, she was reportedly sent back to her seat again and again as the classroom carried on around her, the reports added.