Newly surfaced CCTV footage has brought fresh scrutiny to the death of nine-year-old Amaira, a Class 4 student at Neerja Modi School in Jaipur, who died after falling from the fourth floor of the school building last November. The footage begins with Amaira appearing settled and cheerful; she's seen greeting a friend as she enters her classroom, then joining in enthusiastically during a dance class alongside her classmates.
Watch the video here:
This is so heartbreaking... The school management is certainly responsible, but I'm equally shocked to see children this young engaging in such severe bullying....pic.twitter.com/fIo58UHf8X— Mr Sinha (@Mrsinha) July 9, 2026
According to reports, things shift once the children return to the classroom. Some students are seen handling a digital slate, which was reportedly shown to Amaira more than once. From that point, her demeanour visibly changes; she grows uneasy, withdrawn, and appears embarrassed, pulling back from her classwork.
Over the course of roughly an hour, the footage shows Amaira going up to her class teacher repeatedly, apparently trying, each time, to explain what was upsetting her. According to her family's account of the footage, another student would often step in to speak to the teacher around the same time, and the teacher's attention would shift away from Amaira before she could finish. Rather than being pulled aside to talk privately, she was reportedly sent back to her seat again and again as the classroom carried on around her, the reports added.
As the sequence continues, Amaira's distress appears to build. She's seen folding her hands as if pleading to be heard, then covering her mouth and later her head, gestures her family describe as clear signs of shock. They allege the teacher's response remained stern throughout, leaving Amaira looking, in their words, "completely helpless" as her attempts to speak went unheard.
Shortly after, the footage shows her leaving the classroom alone, moving quickly through the corridors towards a staircase. No staff member is seen following or stopping her as she makes her way from the ground floor up to the fourth floor. She fell nearly 48 feet from the fourth-floor railing on 1 November and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.
Amaira's family has accused the police of inaction and is pushing for stricter provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act to be invoked, not just against the class teacher, but also against the school's principal and chairman.
Their allegations echo concerns already raised by the Central Board of Secondary Education, which issued a show-cause notice to the school last year after a two-member inspection committee visited the site the day after Amaira's death. The board flagged what it called systemic failures in how the school handled student safety.
The committee's findings noted that Amaira, whose own classroom was on the ground floor, was able to reach the fourth floor entirely unnoticed before the fall.
According to the CBSE's report, Amaira had endured bullying for around 18 months, during which she was called "bad words", and her class teacher, Puneeta Sharma, repeatedly brushed aside complaints from both Amaira and her parents. The report detailed several such incidents over that period, including one in September when Amaira's father raised concerns directly with the teacher after his daughter was bullied by a boy connected to the slate incident. The teacher's response, the report noted, was that the student "needs to adjust with other kids."
Those who knew her, teachers, classmates, and her parents alike, described Amaira in the committee's report as a bright, friendly, and cheerful child, and an all-rounder who had won recognition at the school.
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