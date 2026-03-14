‘Bullied for months, now begging’: Iran slams US over Russian oil waiver to India

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi took a dig at the US on Saturday for its flip-flop stance on Russian oil amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Aragchi slammed the US for bullying India for months over its Russian oil import and changing its stance as per its convenience after tensions escalated in West Asia.

“The U.S. spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world—incl India—to buy Russian crude,” said Iran Foreign Minister Aragchi on X.

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The U.S. spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world—incl India—to buy Russian crude.



Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win U.S. support against Russia.



Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/fbkrXpXa9P — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 13, 2026

Araghchi also slammed European nations for supporting an "illegal war" on Iran, expecting US backing against Russia in return.

"Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win US support against Russia. Pathetic," he added.

Meanwhile, amid the West Asia conflict, Iran permitted two India-flagged LPG carriers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

US stance on India’s Russian oil import

The United States of America sanctioned India for its Russian oil purchases last year and threatened to impose additional tariffs.

But Washington shifted its stance on India’s Russian oil imports amid the ongoing war with Iran.

Previously strict on sanctions to curb Russia's revenue, it now issues temporary waivers to stabilise global markets as oil prices surge past $100 per barrel.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent granted a 30-day waiver on March 5, ‘allowing’ India to buy stranded Russian crude cargoes already at sea.

Bessent called it a "stop-gap" to counter supply disruptions from Iran's Strait of Hormuz actions, insisting it provides minimal financial boost to Russia.

India has consistently maintained its oil imports from Russia despite US pressures, prioritising energy security and discounted prices.

The US, however, recently reversed course with a temporary waiver amid its war with Iran.

Citing earlier US sanctions and reversed stance, Iran’s Foreign Minister called out Washington’s hipocracy, mocked this as "bullying" India before and now "begging" for purchases post-war escalation.















