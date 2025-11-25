Bihar Poll Results: In the Bihar Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) suffered a setback as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a thumping victory, leading to Nitish Kumar taking oath as Chief Minister for the tenth time. Following the results, the state government has officially withdrawn the allotment of the bungalow at 10, Circular Road from the Lalu family.

As per IANS, the Building Construction Department has issued an order in this regard and allotted Bungalow number 39, located on Hardinge Road in Patna.

The Iconic Bungalow Number 10

The Lalu family has been residing in the 10, Circular Road bungalow since 2006. It was originally allotted to former Bihar CM Rabri Devi.

However, after the Supreme Court ruled that former CMs cannot be allotted government bungalows, this house was later earmarked for the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Council. Since Rabri Devi held that post, she continued to stay there.

But now, the government has cancelled that allotment and provided her with a new residence.

The 10, Circular Road bungalow is not used by Rabri Devi alone. Lalu Prasad Yadav, as well as Tejashwi Yadav, also live there.

The Lalu family began living at 10, Circular Road after losing power in 2005. Several modifications and new structures were added over the years.

Where Will Former Bihar CM Live Now?

The state government has allotted Bungalow No. 39, Hardinge Road, to the LoP in the Legislative Council.

Hence, Rabri Devi will shift to this newly allotted bungalow, and future LoPs will also reside here.

Where Will Tejashwi Yadav Reside?

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is the LoP in the Legislative Assembly and was thus allotted the bungalow at 1, Polo Road, he primarily uses it as his office, and reportedly his close aide Sanjay Yadav resides there.

As a result, Tejashwi is also expected to shift from 10, Circular Road.

Political Reaction

Earlier, when the apex court banned allotments to former CMs, Rabri Devi’s continuation in the house had become uncertain. However, the Nitish Kumar government had ensured the allotment remained in her name by adjusting it under a different category. This time, however, was different.

Reacting to the development, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed accused the new NDA government of political vendetta. He alleged that from the moment the government assumed power, it has been acting out of revenge and that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is functioning under pressure from the BJP.

(with IANS inputs)