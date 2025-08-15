BREAKING: High-Speed Bus Hits Stationary Truck In Burdwan; 10 Dead, Dozens Injured

At least 10 individuals are dead and more than 30 injured in a gruesome road accident in West Bengal's Burdwan district. A private bus, travelling at a high speed, crashed into a parked truck on the road.

Bus Collides With Parked Truck

The accident, which occurred in Burdwan, was very serious and left the front side of the bus badly damaged, crushing many passengers within it. Locals promptly informed the police about it, and rescue efforts were immediately initiated.

Ambulances were used to take seriously injured passengers to Burdwan Medical College and other hospitals in the vicinity.

Investigation Underway

The truck was allegedly parked on the road side, as per initial reports. The reason why the accident occurred, however, is still a mystery. Police have started questioning the eyewitnesses to determine the events that led to the collision.

As soon as they were informed about the accident, Burdwan district police and administration officials rushed to the accident site. Cranes were used to isolate the bus from the truck and rescue the trapped passengers.

The accident has brought an aura of sorrow over the area. Locals indicate that the truck being parked unannounced and the high speed of the bus could be significant causes behind this catastrophic crash. The authorities have begun an inquiry into the incident, and CCTV camera footage in the region is being analyzed to identify the exact reason behind the crash.