A family dispute over a Rs. 5 lakh loan turned violent in Bengaluru's Viveknagar when a man tried to set a house ablaze while people were still inside. The act of him opening the gate of the house and pouring petrol before setting a fire was caught on a CCTV camera.

According to media reports, the accused was identified as Subramani and is a relative of the family whose house he attempted to set on fire. Furthermore, the incident is from July 1, 2025.

Bengaluru Family Dispute

As per a report by NDTV, the house in question belongs to Venkataramani and her son Satish. The dispute began nearly eight years ago when Parvati, a relative of the homeowners, borrowed Rs. 5 lakh from Venkataramani for her daughter’s wedding.

However, since Parvati failed to repay the loan, Venkataramani brought up the matter during a recent family gathering. This reportedly escalated into heated arguments and threats.

Man Sets Fire

The man, Subramani, entered the house compound, poured petrol near the door, lit a match, and threw it before walking away from the scene. The neighbours helped put out the fire, and later, reportedly, an FIR was also registered.

The NDTV report further stated that while Satish was at his work, he received a call from his mother who told him about the fire. Although there were no injuries in the incident, the fire caused damage to the house.

Family Dispute Over Money

In a separate incident in March 2025, a man (22) was arrested for allegedly setting his house on fire. The incident, as per media reports, is of Avalahalli, Bengaluru, and the accused was in a dispute with his father over money.

The 22-year-old man poured petrol and set his house ablaze during the early hours of the night, and the people inside escaped from the house just in time. The accused was then arrested after the police investigation revealed that he was responsible for setting the fire.