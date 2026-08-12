/Burnt notes, 55 witnesses: Justice Yashwant Varma cash-at-residence investigation report to be made public today

New Delhi: The inquiry report into allegations against former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma will be tabled in both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday (August 12). The report has findings of the three-member panel into the alleged recovery of unaccounted cash from his official residence.
Removal proceedings against Justice Varma began after allegations emerged following the discovery of semi-burnt currency notes at his residence in Lutyens' Delhi. The inquiry committee examined the accusations and later recommended his removal from the judiciary.
The report is scheduled to be placed before both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha along with the evidence recorded during the investigation.
According to the list of business for August 12, the Secretary-General will lay the "Report, Volumes 1 and 2 (English and Hindi versions) of the Inquiry Committee" in Parliament. The documents will also include the oral and documentary evidence collected during the proceedings.
The panel was constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on August 15, 2025, under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. The move followed a notice of motion seeking Justice Varma's removal that was signed by 146 MPs.
The committee was tasked with examining the allegations surrounding the cash reportedly found at the judge's official residence.
The case dates back to March 14, 2025, when a fire broke out at Justice Varma's official residence in the national capital. At the time, he was serving as a judge of the Delhi High Court.
Fire tenders sent to the residence after the incident allegedly found semi-burnt wads of currency notes at the premises. Justice Varma was not at the house when the fire broke out.
The discovery led to an internal judicial inquiry and later a formal probe into the allegations. Justice Varma was subsequently transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court, where he took oath as a judge on April 5, 2025.
A separate three-member judges' inquiry panel was also constituted by the Supreme Court to examine the allegations.
During its investigation, the panel examined more than 55 witnesses and considered oral and documentary evidence related to the case.
It found substance in the allegations concerning the presence of piles of burnt and unburnt cash at the judge’s residence. It held Justice Varma responsible for misconduct and recommended his removal from the judiciary.
Justice Varma later resigned from his position as a judge of the Allahabad High Court this year.
The parliamentary report is being tabled days after the apex court on August 7 declined to entertain a plea seeking criminal action against the judge.
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