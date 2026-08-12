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  • /Burnt notes, 55 witnesses: Justice Yashwant Varma cash-at-residence investigation report to be made public today

Burnt notes, 55 witnesses: Justice Yashwant Varma cash-at-residence investigation report to be made public today

The three-member panel examined more than 55 witnesses and recommended Justice Varma’s removal. Parliament will receive the report along with the oral and documentary evidence collected during the inquiry.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 04:27 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 04:27 AM IST
Burnt notes, 55 witnesses: Justice Yashwant Varma cash-at-residence investigation report to be made public today
Image Credit: The report contains photos and videos of the cash allegedly discovered at a storeroom at Justice Varma's house. (Photo: ANI)

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