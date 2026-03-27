Bus carrying wedding guests overturns in Ujjain, 27 injured

A bus carrying a wedding party from Khachrod to Indore overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Friday, leaving more than 27 people injured.

The accident occurred on Badnagar Road near Jahangirpur village under the jurisdiction of Ingoria police station, triggering panic and chaos at the scene. As many as 27 people received injuries, and no life loss has been reported, police officials said.

The bus was packed with men, women, and children travelling to attend the wedding of a young Muslim groom. As the vehicle approached Jahangirpur, the driver reportedly attempted to overtake another vehicle amid ongoing road construction. In the process, he lost control, causing the bus to overturn.

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The sudden crash left passengers trapped inside, with cries for help echoing across the area. Local villagers rushed to the spot and played a crucial role in rescuing the injured. They pulled passengers out of the overturned bus and immediately alerted the police.

Within minutes, police teams arrived and coordinated the evacuation. Five ambulances were dispatched from Ujjain to transport the injured to the government hospital in Ingoria.

Police officials said they had to summon a crane to lift the bus and ensure no one was trapped underneath. Medical officials confirmed that while many passengers sustained injuries, none were reported to be in critical condition. Those requiring advanced care may be referred to the District Hospital in Ujjain.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest the driver's negligence, combined with poor road conditions, may have contributed to the mishap. Officials are also examining whether overcrowding inside the bus played a role.

The accident has sparked concern among residents about road safety on Badnagar Road, a stretch known for heavy traffic and frequent mishaps.

Local people have urged authorities to expedite road construction work and enforce stricter safety measures for passenger vehicles, especially during wedding processions when buses are often overloaded. This incident underscores the vulnerability of rural passengers to road accidents and highlights the importance of responsible driving and better infrastructure.