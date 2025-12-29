Advertisement
NewsIndiaBus Collides With Passengers In Mumbai: 4 Dead And Several Injured
MUMBAI ACCIDENT

Bus Collides With Passengers In Mumbai: 4 Dead And Several Injured

Bus Collides With Passengers In Mumbai, 4 Dead And Several Injured in the acident in Bhandup west area.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 11:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bus Collides With Passengers In Mumbai: 4 Dead And Several Injured(Image Source: X)


A bus reportedly collided with passengers in Mumbai's Bhandup West area on Monday night at around 10 PM. Four people have reportedly died, with several injured in the accident.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), “A bus collided with passengers in Mumbai's Bhandup West at 10.05 PM, likely injuring 5-6 people. Ambulances, along with Mumbai Fire Brigade and BEST staff, have been mobilised. Further information is awaited”, reports news agency ANI.

Mumbai police detained the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) bus driver in custody. News agency ANI quoted, “4 dead and 9 injured in Bhandup bus incident. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) bus driver has been taken into custody: Mumbai Police”.


According to initial information by the Mumbai police, four people have lost their lives in the tragic incident, with nine others injured. The fire brigade and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) have been mobilized.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

