Bus Collides With Passengers In Mumbai: 4 Dead And Several Injured



A bus reportedly collided with passengers in Mumbai's Bhandup West area on Monday night at around 10 PM. Four people have reportedly died, with several injured in the accident.



According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), “A bus collided with passengers in Mumbai's Bhandup West at 10.05 PM, likely injuring 5-6 people. Ambulances, along with Mumbai Fire Brigade and BEST staff, have been mobilised. Further information is awaited”, reports news agency ANI.

4 dead and 9 injured in Bhandup bus incident. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) bus driver has been taken into custody: Mumbai Police https://t.co/kJ6u5KndH4 ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2025

Mumbai police detained the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) bus driver in custody. News agency ANI quoted, “4 dead and 9 injured in Bhandup bus incident. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) bus driver has been taken into custody: Mumbai Police”.



According to initial information by the Mumbai police, four people have lost their lives in the tragic incident, with nine others injured. The fire brigade and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) have been mobilized.

