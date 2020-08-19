Bus with 34 passengers abducted by miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, probe on

In a shocking incident, a passenger bus was abducted by some unidentified miscreants from New Southern Bypass in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday (August 19) morning.

The miscreants forced the driver and the helper of the bus to get down and seized control of the vehicle. It is learnt that 34 passengers were present inside the bus when it was abducted.

The bus has left from Gurugram in Haryana for Madhya Pradesh. Sources told media that the criminals posed as employees of a finance company when they asked the driver to stop the bus.

Agra police has launched a probe in this matter and Agra SSP has reached the spot to supervise the investigation. Talking to Zee News, the SSP said that the abductors were people of Shree Ram Finance. He added that police was trying to trace the whereabouts of the bus.